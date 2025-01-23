Extortion scheme in 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade: SBI serves notice of suspicion to group’s accomplice who illegally received money from military. PHOTO

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the commander of the material support group of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, who, in collusion with the deputy commander of the brigade, organised extortion from subordinate soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, since January 2024, the suspects have developed a scheme under which servicemen who did not want to serve could "pay off" half their salary. As a result, they did not report for service, and some even received combat payments.

According to preliminary information, the losses from this scheme amounted to over UAH 3 million.

The scheme involved more than 50 servicemen who evaded their duties in this way. All of them will receive a legal assessment of their actions.

The commander of the material support group is suspected of exceeding his authority under martial law (part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison.

Read more: Ex-commander of OTG "Kharkiv" Halushkin was detained again. New facts revealed in frontline breakthrough in Kharkiv region - SBI

What preceded it?

Earlier, on 27 December 2024, SBI officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to the deputy brigade commander, who was a co-organiser of the scheme.

The deputy commander's illegal activities were exposed by his subordinate, who took a bag with UAH 1.5 million from the offender and handed it over to law enforcement.

To take revenge, the deputy brigade commander tried to blackmail his subordinate and filed documents stating that he had allegedly left the military unit without permission with weapons.

Read more: Kyiv police detain man for attempted murder of SBI employee