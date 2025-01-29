Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv: fire extinguished in open area in Desnianskyi district. PHOTOS

During this morning's attack on the capital, UAV debris fell on an open area in the Desnianskyi district, setting grass and bushes on fire in separate cells.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

As a reminder, on the morning of 29 January, repeated explosions occurred in Kyiv: the wreckage of a UAV fell in the Desnianskyi district.

Earlier it was reported that on 29 January, air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, the wreckage of the Shahed fell near the metro station in the Darnytskyi district, there were damages.