Consequences of Russia’s drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: industrial enterprise, medical facility, high-rise buildings and car were damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of 2 March and on the night of 3 March 2025, Russian troops sent attack drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The defenders of the sky shot down 7 UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 52-year-old woman was injured in the attack in Kryvyi Rih. She was treated on the spot. She will be treated at home.

A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. An industrial enterprise, a medical facility, 6 high-rise buildings and a car were damaged.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district in the evening and in the morning. They used kamikaze drones to hit the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities. No one was killed or wounded," the RMA said.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 2 March, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with "Shahed" drones.

As reported, according to the Air Force, 46 out of 83 enemy UAVs were destroyed at night, and 31 imitator UAVs were lost.