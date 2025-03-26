Shahed attack on Kryvyi Rih: administrative building, warehouse and enterprise damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 26 March 2025, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, this caused several fires in Kryvyi Rih.

"The fire has been extinguished by the rescuers. The city's administrative building, warehouses, an enterprise and six cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said.

According to the RMA, the Russians did not stop shelling Nikopol district from late afternoon.

"The district centre and Marhanets community were hit. Two apartment buildings and a car were damaged there. One of the enterprises was destroyed.





A total of 12 UAVs were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with "shaheds", there was significant destruction.