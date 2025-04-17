Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts came under fire, number of injured in Dnipro rises to 33. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 17 April, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, Nikopol district was hit the hardest. The enemy used UAVs and artillery shells to target the area. As a result of the shelling, there were fatalities and injuries.

There were also loud explosions in the city of Nikopol itself, as well as in the Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrov, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Local infrastructure, a business facility, a café, and a store were damaged. Eight private homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also affected.

In addition, the enemy also attacked the Slovianka community in Synelnykove district and Hrushkivka community in Kryvyi Rih district with drones. As a result, the first one damaged the house of the locals. In the second, dead wood burned. But most importantly, there were no casualties.

The head of the RMA said that the number of casualties in Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike had increased to 33. Among them are 6 children.

Late in the evening of 16 April, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. Several fires broke out in the city. The Russians killed 3 people, including 1 child. In addition, 30 people were injured in the Russian attack, including 5 children.









