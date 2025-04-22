Volunteer and servicewoman Anastasiia Yefimova died at front. PHOTO

Anastasiia Yefimova, a volunteer, activist and servicewoman, died at the frontline while defending Ukraine. She helped the army, organised humanitarian initiatives and supported social projects.

This was reported by photographer and volunteer Oleksandra Sidletska, Censor.NET reports.

"Nastia, our girl, was killed in the war. A mother of two, a trainer at AvtoLedi (a driving school for women – ed.), an incredibly strong woman – a warrior! It’s heartbreaking. Words can’t describe how amazing you were. My condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who knew her,"wrote Oleksandra.

After her husband was killed in the war, Anastasiia joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She also raised two children on her own, who are now orphaned.

Read more: 186 Ukrainian artists and 102 media workers killed in hostilities - Ministry of Culture

Her friend Liliia Shevchenko, an ambassador of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, also shared her memories of the fallen defender.

"She gave her life for Ukraine. For each of us. For our dawns, our freedom, our future. She was, and remains, bright, strong, free, devoted, and true. One of those who never retreat. One of those who never stay silent. One of those who go all the way – for the sake of others’ lives. Her heart stopped in battle, but her name will forever stay with us – in our actions, our prayers, our memory. No one will ever be able to fill the void left by the loss of our Nastia," wrote Liliia.

Volunteer Olha Kakaulina also recalled her last meeting with the fallen defender.

She noted that during their last goodbye, she felt her heart clench with a strong sense of foreboding. But no one could have persuaded Anastasiia to stay away from the fight.

Read more: Occupiers attacked volunteers’ car in Kherson with drone: driver killed, two men wounded

The defender's friends will inform about the time and place of the funeral later.



