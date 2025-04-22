Massive attack by "Shahed" on Kharkiv: 4 city districts under attack, 8 people injured. PHOTOS

At least 12 hits by Russian drones were recorded in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Four districts of the city came under attack.

"In particular, a drone hit the road surface in Kyiv district, causing a car to catch fire.

Fires broke out at some of the landing sites. Eight people were injured, six of whom were taken to hospital. Two people were treated on the spot," the statement said.

Suspilne released photos of the aftermath of the hostile shelling.



















Watch more: Occupiers attacked hospital in Kherson with drones: four wounded. VIDEO

The Shahed's attack on Kharkiv on 22 April

The Russian occupiers massively attacked Kharkiv with attack drones.