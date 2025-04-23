ENG
Ruscists attacked Synelnykove district with drones: there are wounded, agricultural enterprise is on fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 April 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked the Synelnyky district of the Dnipro region with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise as a result of an enemy UAV strike.

Preliminary, two people were wounded.

The damage control is currently underway.

As reported, the enemy attacked Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a kamikaze drone: 7 people killed, 6 wounded

