Aftermath of explosions at 51st GRAU arsenal in Russia’s Vladimir region. SATELLITE IMAGES

Satellite images by Planet Labs have been published online, showing the aftermath of the fire and explosions at the 51st arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Business Insider.

The images show significant damage: buildings have been destroyed, and the ground has been scorched by the detonations. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, but it is likely that most of the facility has been affected.

Aftermath of explosions at the GRAU arsenal in Russia. Satellite images
Earlier, it was reported that there was a massive fire and explosions at the 51st GRAU Arsenal of the Russian Defence Forces in the Vladimir region of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed the fire at the 51st GRAU arsenal was caused by "violations of security requirements".

