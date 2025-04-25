Enemy strike destroyed base of Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion in Pavlohrad. PHOTO

In Pavlohrad, the Russian occupiers destroyed the base of "Hospitallers" medical volunteer battalion.

This was reported by the founder of the Hospitallers, People`s Deputy from the EU faction, volunteer doctor Yana Zinkevich, Censor.NET reports.

"Our battalion base was destroyed to the ground with all the property and equipment it had. They hit the heart of the matter again. They wiped out 10 years of work of thousands of people. They killed civilians. Innocent people who were just living, making morning coffee, laughing. They were planning tomorrow with their children. Their "tomorrow" will not come. Their "today" was cut short by a brutal shelling.

"We were a place of warmth, rescue, support, and humanity. Our base provided shelter to many paramedics and soldiers; it was a refuge for displaced people, for all victims of this war — even wounded animals found a place in our shared home," Zinkevich wrote.





See more: Terrorist attack near Pavlohrad TCR: SSU detains three Russian agents. PHOTOS

"This is not just a war. This is genocide. The deliberate destruction of everything that makes us human. And every strike on civilians and medics is another proof that the enemy is not afraid of weapons, but of our humanity," the People`s Deputy emphasises.

"I am launching a new fundraiser for 20 million UAH to build a new base for the Hospitallers battalion. If you’re reading this post, please share it with your friends. Don’t leave us alone in this crisis. Only with your support can we continue saving lives," Zinkevych stated.

Details of donations to the new Hospitallers base:

Target: 20 000 000.00 ₴

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2QrD4xoAsb

Bank card number

4441 1111 2372 2070

See more: Two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region hit by Russian shelling: six injured, houses, shops, and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS