Day in Donetsk region: two people killed and four wounded, three districts of region shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region were under fire from Russian troops; the enemy carried out 51 attacks, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 26 April, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

In Dobropillia, industrial buildings were damaged; in Bilytske, an outbuilding was damaged. A house was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A multi-storey building and an administrative building were damaged in Pokrovsk. In the Shakhove district, 7 units of equipment were damaged. In Novovodiane of the Belozerka district, a warehouse and 2 cars were damaged. In Serhiivka of the Udachne district, an administrative building, a shop, and outbuildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 houses were damaged; in Yarova, 2 people were killed and 1 wounded, 9 houses were damaged; in Zakitne, 1 person was wounded and 1 house was damaged. In Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, 2 people were wounded, 1 house was destroyed, and 5 damaged. In Illinivka, Dovha Balka, and Zoria, 31 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 administrative buildings, a trade pavilion, an enterprise, a multi-storey building, and 2 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 12 houses were damaged.

It is noted that during the day, the Russians fired 51 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 252 people were evacuated, including 22 children.







