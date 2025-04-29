As result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were wounded and houses and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

On 29 April, Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and UAVs. Five people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the aggressor was shelling Nikopol with FPV drones. They shelled the Myrove community, also in the Nikopol district.

Four people were injured. They are men aged 41, 51 and 81. And a 76-year-old woman. People were provided with medical assistance. They are recovering at home.

It caught fire on the territory of a utility company and in a private house. A fire truck was also damaged.





Synelnykove district

The enemy also hit the Novopavlivka community of Synelnykove district with a drone. A house and an outbuilding were damaged.

According to the updated information, a 48-year-old woman was wounded in the morning attack on the Velykomykhailivka community by the KABs. She is undergoing outpatient treatment.

A private house was destroyed, and 12 others were beaten. Two cars were also destroyed, one of them was smashed. A power line was damaged.









As a reminder, mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced in a number of settlements in Mezhove and Novopavlivka village territorial communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.