Two teenagers fall from high-rise balcony in Lviv; police investigating circumstances of their deaths. PHOTO

In Lviv, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the deaths of a minor boy and girl who died as a result of falling from the balcony of a stairwell located on the 16th floor of a residential building.

This was reported by the police of the Lviv region, Censor.NET informs.

It is known that today, on 29 April, at 6.20 p.m., paramedics reported to the 102 special line that two people had died of injuries as a result of a fall from a height on Knyahynya Olhy Street in Lviv.

Criminal police operatives, investigators and other officers of the Lviv District Police Department No. 2 and the Lviv Police were working at the scene.

The victims are being identified. It has also been preliminarily established that the couple could have fallen from the balcony of a stairwell located on the 16th floor of the residential building.

The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 (intentional murder of two persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide" is being decided.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

