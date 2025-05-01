Russians launch air strike on critical infrastructure in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS
Today, on 1 May 2025, Russian troops conducted an air strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.
This was stated by the head of the Konstantinovka CMA Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.
At 10:40 a.m., Russian forces carried out an airstrike using a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb targeting a critical infrastructure facility within the local community. According to the report, there were no civilian casualties as a result of the strike.
It is noted that the enemy attack caused significant damage to infrastructure:
-
the facade of a municipal enterprise administrative building was partially destroyed;
-
five garage units were either destroyed or damaged;
-
two passenger vehicles sustained damage;
-
two auxiliary structures belonging to a private entrepreneur were damaged.
Horbunov emphasized that remaining in Donetsk region is extremely dangerous and urged residents to evacuate.
