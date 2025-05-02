Actor of Dnipropetrovsk Youth Theatre Maksym Kovtun killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO

Maksym Kovtun, an actor of the Dnipropetrovsk Academic Regional Ukrainian Youth Theatre, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Dnipropetrovsk Academic Regional Ukrainian Youth Theatre.

"Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that our talented youth theatre actor Maksym Kovtun has been killed defending Ukraine. His roles - bright, sincere, full of warmth - will forever remain in our hearts. He played for children and adults, giving joy, laughter and deep emotions.

Maksym went to the front to defend our country, our freedom, our future. He gave the most precious thing - his life - for a peaceful sky above us.

Our entire theatre team, colleagues, and friends express their deepest condolences to Maksym's family, his loved ones, and everyone who was close to him in life. We are grieving with you. A bright memory to our Hero, who will forever remain in our hearts," the post reads.

