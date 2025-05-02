ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7575 visitors online
News Photo
2 002 24

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukraine’s military aircraft fleet. PHOTOS

On Friday, May 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting focused on the development of Ukraine’s military aircraft fleet.

This was reported via his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"All key issues were discussed. The F-16s that are already in Ukraine. The F-16s we are expecting in the near future. And systemic decisions that will help us better prepare and deploy our air force," the president stated.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is "strengthening Ukraine’s presence in the skies."

Zelensky held a meeting

Zelensky held a meeting

Zelensky held a meeting

Zelensky held a meeting

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation destroyed 10 Russian personnel, 8 shelters, 2 Superkam UAVs and 1 Lancet. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (529) Zelenskyi (6452) plane (909) F16 (318)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 