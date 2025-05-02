Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukraine’s military aircraft fleet. PHOTOS
On Friday, May 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting focused on the development of Ukraine’s military aircraft fleet.
This was reported via his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
"All key issues were discussed. The F-16s that are already in Ukraine. The F-16s we are expecting in the near future. And systemic decisions that will help us better prepare and deploy our air force," the president stated.
Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is "strengthening Ukraine’s presence in the skies."
