Consequences of massive shelling in Donetsk region: four dead and eight wounded, 132 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in the Donetsk region, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction.

The National Police Department in the Donetsk region told about the consequences of the enemy attacks, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the shelling took place in the following settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Hryshyne, Dovha Balka, Zolotyi Kolodyaz, Illinivka, Klynove, Novovodyane, Novokhatske, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Oleksiyivka, Osykovo, Stepanove, Shandryholove, Yablunivka.

The attacks damaged 132 civilian objects, including 82 residential buildings.



Russians dropped a UMPB D-30SN bomb on Novokhatske in the Komar community, killing three civilians and injuring another. Seven private houses were destroyed.



The enemy struck Klinove of the Kostiantynivka district with a KAB-250 bomb - one person was killed and a private house was destroyed.

The occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka with a bomb, artillery, and UAVs, injuring two residents, damaging an apartment block and a private house, 2 shops, a pharmacy, a cafe, an educational institution, an administrative building, production workshops and critical infrastructure.





Two people were wounded in Pokrovsk, and a civilian car was damaged. Two more people were injured in Hryshyne of the Pokrovsk district, the administrative building was damaged. A religious building was destroyed in Myrnohrad. In Zolotyi Kolodiaz, 5 private houses were damaged.

The enemy shelled Kramatorsk with drones, damaging 2 administrative buildings and 4 non-residential premises. In Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, 9 households were damaged.



The Illinivka district was under bombardment. In Oleksandr-Kalynove, 1 apartment building and 21 private houses were damaged by three KAB-250 bombs. Three more bombs fell in Yablunivka, damaging 15 houses.





Russia shelled the Lyman with Uragan MLRSs, destroying 19 private houses, 16 outbuildings and a garage. In Shandryholove, enemy drones damaged a private house, an outbuilding, and a religious facility.



In addition, after midnight today, Russian troops attacked 8 localities: the town of Bilozerske, the villages of Andriivka, Vesela Hora, Raiske, Samarske, Sviatohorivka, Sofiivka, and Shakhove. There is a wounded person in Rayske. At least 13 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, a farm, etc.

