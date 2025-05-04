Six people were wounded as result of strikes in Donetsk region: occupiers attacked Druzhkivka, Pokrovsk and Zarichne.. PHOTOS
Today, on 4 May, Russian troops struck again at localities in the Donetsk region, causing casualties.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the Russians attacked the town of Druzhkivka with a drone this morning, hitting the industrial zone.
Three civilians aged 65 to 69 were wounded in the attack. The number of injuries is being established.
In addition, 2 people were injured and one house was damaged in Pokrovsk.
Another 1 person was injured and 2 houses were destroyed in Zarichne in the Lyman community.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password