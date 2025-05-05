Ukrainian servicemembers take part in military parade in London. PHOTOS

Ukrainian servicemembers undergoing training in the United Kingdom took part in a military parade marking Victory in Europe Day. The celebration took place in London.

This is reported by Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

"A number of Ukrainian servicemembers took part in the parade. As they marched past the royal box, where members of the royal family and senior politicians were seated, they received greetings from the King and a round of applause. The Ukrainian soldiers participating in the parade are currently undergoing training in the United Kingdom, while their country continues to face a full-scale invasion by Russia," the media outlet reported.

Earlier, the Kremlin expressed displeasure over the invitation extended to Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel to attend the Victory in Europe Day parade in the UK.

