France, Britain and Germany push Ukraine to make concessions because of US position - FT

Concerns are growing in the UK, France and Germany over the hardening of the US position on the war in Ukraine and the loss of patience of US leader Donald Trump with the negotiation process.

This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to an "official familiar with the negotiations in London", Censor.NET reports.

The official told the newspaper that London, Paris and Berlin are trying to find a compromise version of the agreement that would not force Ukraine to violate all the "red lines", but "could accommodate some movement by Kyiv towards the transfer of territories as the end point of negotiations".

At the same time, European governments say that recognising the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea as Russian would undermine the rules-based international order.

"If the US recognises the legitimacy of Russia's annexation of Crimea, it will be a reward for Russia for the war," and any aggressor will think "okay, I can try", and Putin will think "yes, I was right, war is good," the publication quoted an unnamed Ukrainian official as saying.

Peace talks in London

On 23 April, talks were held in London to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Ukrainian, French, British, German and American officials took part in the dialogue.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine.

Initially, the United States was to be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. But on 22 April, it became known that they refused to go to London. Therefore, the US was represented only by special envoy Keith Kellogg.

The meeting was attended by the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

