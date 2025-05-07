Armenian national was detained in Zakarpattia for smuggling Kharkiv resident across Tysa River into Hungary for $13,000. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Zakarpattia region, law enforcement officers exposed an attempt to smuggle a 22-year-old Kharkiv resident across the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

As reported, the operation was organized by a 40-year-old Armenian national. For $13,000, he allegedly promised the young man illegal passage across the border by swimming across the Tysa River at a section controlled by the Bodalovo border guard post. This section had previously been marked by tragic incidents — a body was recently discovered there.

The foreign national has been formally charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty in court, he faces up to nine years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. The operation was carried out by officers of the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment, the National Police, and the Prosecutor's Office.

