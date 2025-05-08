Occupiers struck Sloviansk with FAB bombs: houses damaged. PHOTO
The night before, Russian troops shelled Sloviansk with FAB-250 bombs.
This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.
The Mashmet neighbourhood came under attack.
The industrial zone and two-storey residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.
