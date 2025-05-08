Shmyhal on ratification of US deal: This is step toward Ukraine’s economic recovery. PHOTO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the Verkhovna Rada for ratifying the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund, calling it an important step toward the country’s economic growth.

He wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Thank you to the Members of Parliament of Ukraine for ratifying the agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund. Together, we have taken an important step toward rebuilding our economy, strengthening Ukraine, and improving the well-being of our people," Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine retains ownership of its natural resources and that the state does not assume any debt obligations under the agreement.

Read more on Censor.NET: The Rada ratified the minerals agreement with the US. Who voted in favour?

He also acknowledged the role of Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, who have helped to achieve this level of partnership.

"This is a historic event for our countries. We expect to complete all the technical work in the near future and start a new stage of cooperation with our American partners," the Prime Minister said.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on the establishment of the investment fund.

Minerals deal with the US

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the critical minerals agreement.

The White House stated that the signing of the critical minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' commitment to the country's sovereign future.

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation on May 7, editorial amendments were made to the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

Read more: Rada to ratify minerals deal with U.S. on May 8 – Zelenskyy