Air strike on Kostiantynivka on 7 May: woman’s body recovered from rubble, emergency rescue and search operations completed. PHOTOS

Rescuers in the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region have completed clearing the rubble after a Russian air strike on 7 May.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, emergency rescue and search operations at the site of the partially destroyed 9-storey building lasted almost two days. Rescuers removed the body of a woman from the rubble.



It is reported that 402 tonnes of destroyed structures have been dismantled.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: over two thousand strikes on front line and residential areas, three people wounded. PHOTO

The State Emergency Service added that a total of one person was killed and 14 others were wounded in an enemy air strike on residential areas of the city on 7 May.

As a reminder, on 7 May 2025, at 22:50, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka using a FAB-250 with a UMPK module. The munition hit an apartment block. It was reported that 12 people were injured and one woman was trapped under the rubble.









