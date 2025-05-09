Thirteen organizers of draft evasion schemes detained in Ukraine, "services" cost up to $20,000 – SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have dismantled six new draft evasion schemes across various regions of the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, a total of 13 individuals were detained as a result of a joint operation. They had been selling fake medical certificates to draft dodgers or helping them flee the country.

The cost of such "services" reached up to $20,000.









In Mykolaiv, law enforcement neutralized a criminal group that was smuggling military-age men into the unrecognized territory of Transnistria. From there, draft evaders planned to move on to the EU, but the illegal "traffic" was intercepted in advance, and four organizers were detained.

See more: Stealing money from EU citizens: call centre in Uzhhorod exposed - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

According to the case materials, the suspects transported clients to a "staging point" in Odesa region, after which they were escorted through unofficial routes into Transnistria, bypassing checkpoints.

In Zaporizhzhia, the assistant to a regional council member was detained along with a local businessman. They were selling fake medical certificates claiming poor health.

In Poltava, a print shop employee and his accomplice were caught forging military summonses to be presented to TCR during document checks.

Additionally, one of the suspects had been spreading Kremlin propaganda about Russia’s armed aggression through Telegram channels and the banned Russian social network "Odnoklassniki."

In Dnipro, three heads of medical institutions were detained for selling fake medical documents to draft evaders.

One of them, the head of a medical facility, issued certificates to elderly individuals stating they required care. Their military-age relatives would then obtain the status of caregivers, allowing them to leave the country without restriction.

Another suspect is the director of a private clinic who diagnosed potential conscripts with fabricated health conditions to exempt them from service.

In the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a hospital head was detained along with a nurse and an intermediary. They had been selling fake medical certificates to draft-eligible men.

See more: To Moldova for $3,000: draft dodger’s smugglers detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTO

All detainees have been formally served with notices of suspicion in connection with multiple offenses under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including:

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 332 – unlawful transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine;

Part 3 of Article 368 – acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official;

Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 – preparation to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy;

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 – justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants;

Part 3 of Article 369-2 – abuse of influence;

Part 3 of Article 358 – forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, or stamps, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

The suspects have been taken into custody. They face prison sentences of up to 10 years, with confiscation of property.