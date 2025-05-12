Canadian Ambassador Cmoc gets tattoo in support of Ukrainian women’s resistance under occupation. PHOTO

Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, got a tattoo on her arm in solidarity with "Zla Mavka" (Evil Mavka) — a Ukrainian women’s resistance movement operating in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this on her Instagram page.

"In solidarity with women’s resistance in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — Zla Mavka," she wrote under the photo.

"Just imagine! Don't listen to anyone! Your actions are very important, and this is how strong women in this world support you and believe in you," the movement wrote about Cmoc 's tattoo on its social media.

Read more: New Austrian Ambassador Müller arrives in Kyiv

For more information

"Zla Mavka is a women's Ukrainian nonviolent resistance movement that emerged in occupied Melitopol in early 2023.

It unites women who resist the Russian occupation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Participants regularly post leaflets and stickers in Russian-occupied cities.

Read more: 18 amnestied women serve in army, they have been appointed as riflemen and nurses - Public Affairs Department of AFU