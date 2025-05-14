Situation in Bahatyr area is unfavourable, with enemy amassing infantry for further advances, according to DeepState. MAP

The situation is currently unfavourable in the area of Bahatyr in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.

As noted, after the full occupation of Rozlyv, the enemy actively attempted to advance to Bahatyry, which has long been a logistical target of Russian troops.

"The enemy began its attempts to fly into Bahatyr with high-speed assaults on motorised vehicles or simply climbed with infantry, eventually using the equipment as fire support. By applying constant pressure, the enemy achieved its goal and now the katsapnya is recorded in the southern part of the village and the southeastern outskirts. They are also trying to get into the centre of the village, but so far without success. The enemy is amassing infantry in the occupied part of Bahatyry for further advancement," the statement said.

The volunteers remind us that upstream of Bahatyr there is Oleksiyivka and the road towards Andriivka, and between the villages there is the Vovcha River, which is unlikely to be an obstacle, as the enemy only needs to take up positions for drone crews to work.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians had advanced near Malynivka and two other settlements in the Donetsk region.