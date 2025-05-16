Ukraine has returned bodies of another 909 fallen defenders. PHOTOS

As a result of the repatriation activities, the bodies of another 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, among the returned defenders, the fallen were from the:

Kurakhove direction;

Pokrovsky direction;

Bakhmut direction;

Uhledar direction;

Luhansk direction;

Zaporizhzhia direction;

Sumy direction;

Kharkiv direction;

from morgues in the Russian Federation.

As noted, the fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Centre expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialised institutions, organise the transfer of the deceased to law enforcement representatives in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health. Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with the expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the victims as soon as possible," the headquarters added.