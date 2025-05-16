ENG
Two killed and three injured: enemy forces attacked Kostiantynivka with UAVs. PHOTO

On May 16, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka using a "Molniya-1" UAV. A 55-year-old driver died at the scene from injuries incompatible with life. A 57-year-old man who was near a shelter was also killed.

In addition, two local women, aged 53 and 72, sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, burns, and blast trauma.

Attack on Kostiantynivka on 16 May

At 11:45 a.m., the occupiers carried out another strike using an FPV drone targeting the settlement. As a result of the attack, a 72-year-old woman who was at a local market sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess her condition as serious.

It is noted that the injured have received medical assistance and were transported to the hospital.

Attack on Kostiantynivka on 16 May

