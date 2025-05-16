Two killed and three injured: enemy forces attacked Kostiantynivka with UAVs. PHOTO

On May 16, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka using a "Molniya-1" UAV. A 55-year-old driver died at the scene from injuries incompatible with life. A 57-year-old man who was near a shelter was also killed.

In addition, two local women, aged 53 and 72, sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, burns, and blast trauma.

Watch more: Russia attacked a civilian car in Kherson: there are wounded. VIDEO

At 11:45 a.m., the occupiers carried out another strike using an FPV drone targeting the settlement. As a result of the attack, a 72-year-old woman who was at a local market sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess her condition as serious.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russian army strikes 20 settlements, one person killed, six wounded. PHOTOS

It is noted that the injured have received medical assistance and were transported to the hospital.