Day in Donetsk region: Russian army strikes 20 settlements, one person killed, six wounded. PHOTOS

On 15 May, Russians in the Donetsk region killed a man in Oleksandro-Kalynove and wounded 6 other residents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On the morning of 15 May, Russians shelled the central part of Pokrovsk, the MVA reported. The attack partially destroyed a five-storey apartment building. There was no information on casualties.

Around 07:00 p.m., the enemy struck the northwestern part of Pokrovsk, wounding a man born in 1970.

Kramatorsk district

Six buildings were damaged in Zarichne. Production and administrative buildings were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaivska TG. In Sloviansk, 2 administrative buildings, 5 garages, and 3 cars were damaged.

An industrial area was shelled in Kramatorsk. In Illinivka, 22 houses, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, a bus, and a car were damaged.

The occupiers dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove, killing a person and destroying 15 houses.

21 objects were damaged in Yablunivka and 1 in Zoria.

Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with artillery and drones, wounding a civilian and damaging 4 apartment buildings and 2 cars.

The enemy dropped 3 KAB-250 bombs on Novodmytrivka, injuring a civilian and damaging an administrative building and 2 apartment blocks.

An enemy FPV wounded a man and damaged vehicles in Andriivka, Kramatorsk district.

One person was injured in Yampil of the Lyman community and one in Bokove of the Bilozerka community.

In Ivanopillia, 18 private houses, 2 warehouses, a garage and a bus were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

See more: Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts: six wounded. PHOTOS





























