Cars imported under guise of humanitarian aid for AFU: charitable foundation exposed in Volyn – SBGS. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers in Volyn have exposed a charity that was illegally importing used passenger cars under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

According to the report, the scheme was organized by a 36-year-old resident of Kovel, who purchased vehicles in Poland and declared them at customs as humanitarian aid, thereby evading taxes and import duties.

The vehicles were later sold within Ukraine. Operatives of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment, detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted court-authorized searches at the suspect’s residence and at parking lots. As a result, three cars, documents, and a mobile phone were seized. All seized property has been placed under arrest.

The investigation is ongoing under Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (smuggling of excise goods). The case is being supervised by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office.





