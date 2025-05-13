Scheme to smuggle individuals across border for $20,000 uncovered in Lviv – SBGS. PHOTOS
A scheme for the illegal crossing of the state border, organized by a local resident, has been exposed in Lviv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
The man promised to arrange the illegal departure of a fellow Ukrainian from the country in exchange for $20,000. He was detained immediately after receiving the money.
The organiser of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine.
According to the sanction of the article, he faces seven to nine years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.
