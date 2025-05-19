ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Enemy continues shelling frontline areas of Dnipropetrovsk region; enterprise and homes damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on 19 May, civilian and industrial infrastructure was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of shelling in the Nikopol district

"The enemy terrorized frontline communities in the region, using heavy artillery on the Nikopol area throughout the day. In addition, the aggressor actively deployed kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrov communities came under attack," said Lysak.

Russians continue to strike frontline communities in Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the shelling, an industrial facility, two private homes, and two apartment buildings were damaged. An outbuilding and a power line were also hit.

"The previous night, Russian forces launched UAVs at the Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district. A fire broke out there but was extinguished by emergency services. According to updated information, three private houses in the same community were destroyed in yesterday’s attack. No casualties or injuries were reported," the RMA added.

Russians continue to strike frontline communities in Dnipropetrovsk region

