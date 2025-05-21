They sold information from state databases: tax officials detained. PHOTOS

Three employees of the State Tax Service of Ukraine who sold information from state databases were exposed.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"The group included three people, two of whom are employees of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The suspects posted on the Internet (including on specialised forums administered from Russia) announcements about the possibility of purchasing restricted information, in particular: information about the income of individuals and legal entities, bank accounts, financial transactions, etc. Corresponding accounts in messengers to accept orders and transfer information were also created," the statement said.

One of the suspects communicated with the "clients" via messengers and sent them illegally obtained information.

Two employees of the State Tax Service, using personal access keys, illegally received and transferred confidential information for sale to third parties.

The cost of the suspects' services varied depending on the volume and content of the requested information.

Three facts of illegal copying and disclosure of restricted information stored in the automated information systems of the State Tax Service of Ukraine were documented. All members of the group were detained.

They have now been notified of suspicion. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

