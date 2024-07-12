SSU detains acting deputy head of Kyiv State Tax Service on bribes

The Security Service exposed the acting deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv for corruption.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET reports.

According to the case, the official was involved in extortion of illegal benefits from Kyiv entrepreneurs.

Details of receiving a bribe

The offender was documented to have received bribes from the director of a Kyiv-based company engaged in the wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels.

In exchange for a monetary "reward", the official promised to provide the entrepreneur with licences to sell fuel.

The official used his friend to communicate with the head of the company and to hand over the bribe.

The Security Service documented the receipt of the first part of the bribe and detained the official together with the intermediary during the transfer of the second "tranche".

What are the suspects accused of?

The two detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

Investigative actions are underway to identify and bring to justice all those responsible.

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.