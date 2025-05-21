She exploded grenade in neighbours’ yard in Mykolaiv region: woman and three-year-old child killed - National Police. PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv region, the death toll from a grenade explosion has risen - a 41-year-old woman who brought the munition to her neighbours died.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the intoxicated woman came to a neighbour's yard asking to be taken to a shop. When she was refused, she returned home, but later appeared with an F-1 combat grenade. The explosion occurred in the yard, killing the three-year-old son of the homeowners. Later, the woman herself died from her injuries.

During the inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers seized fragments of ammunition. During the search, law enforcement officers found more than 100 rounds of ammunition of various calibres for automatic weapons in the victim's house, which were sent for examination.

Watch more: SSU drones struck Russian coastal defence ammunition depots near Perevalne in Crimea, according to media reports. VIDEO





The police initiated a pre-trial investigation under paragraphs 2, 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The incident occurred on 20 May in the evening in the village of Komisarivka in the Berezan community. A 31-year-old woman, the mother of the deceased boy, reported the explosion to the police.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening, on 20 May, a grenade exploded in the yard of a house in Mykolaiv region. Law enforcement officers were establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Read more: Explosion occurred in Shostka, Sumy region: Russian Federation launches ballistic missile