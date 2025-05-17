SSU drones struck Russian coastal defence ammunition depots near Perevalne in Crimea – sources. VIDEO

On Friday, 16 May, the Security Service of Ukraine's drones hit the ammunition depots of the 126th Separate Guards Brigade of the Russian Coastal Defence, which is located near Perevalny in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, sources in law enforcement agencies informed Suspilne about this.

There were boxes for storing military equipment, weapons and fuel and lubricants.

There is information about the deaths of Russian soldiers who were in a military warehouse.

The video shows powerful detonations and fires on the territory of the enemy's warehouses. Local residents also reported smoke over the territory of the military unit itself.

Against the backdrop of explosions on the peninsula, Russians blocked traffic on the Simferopol-Alushta highway, which passes Perevalne.

"The SBU continues to work effectively for legitimate military purposes on the territory of the Russian-occupied Crimea. The work on weakening the enemy's military capabilities will continue," an informed source in the Defence Forces said.

On the morning of 16 May, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, it was loud in Sevastopol and Perevalne.