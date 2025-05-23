He organised illegal border crossing: man detained in Odesa region - State Border Service. PHOTO

Police in the Odesa region detained a 22-year-old resident of Rozdilnyanskyi district who organised the illegal transfer of a man liable for military service across the border to Moldova.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

The investigation established that the suspect acted in collusion with an unidentified accomplice. For a monetary reward, he developed a route, hired a taxi and accompanied the "client" to a border settlement in Podil district, where they were stopped by law enforcement officers. He received part of the money in advance, and the rest was to be paid after the smuggling.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and a custodial detention with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 121 thousand was chosen as a measure of restraint.

Investigators seized the money received by the offender as a result of criminal activity. He is charged with facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border, committed by a group of persons with mercenary motives. The article provides for up to 9 years in prison, confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

Border guards drew up an administrative report under Part 1 of Article 204-1 of the Code of AdministrativeOffences against a 37-year-old man who tried to illegally cross the border.

