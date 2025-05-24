ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10333 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kyiv
8 580 19

Blockbuster Mall shopping centre was damaged as result of Russian night attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Blockbuster Mall in the Obolon district of Kyiv was heavily damaged in Russia's night attack on Kyiv. However, some stores reopened after the massive shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

Despite the Russian attack, many stores are still open today, but some have not yet opened, such as the Sinsay clothing store. It suffered the most from the shelling.

Employees of the shopping mall told the publication that the Shahed or its fragments hit the roof of the mall. Repair crews are currently repairing the damage.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims rises to 15. PHOTOS

The Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv was destroyed in a night attack by the Russian Federation.
The Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv was destroyed in a night attack by the Russian Federation.

Ruslana, an employee of one of the shops selling marmalade, said that despite the attack, the shop was still open and that there were already customers in the morning.

At the same time, he complains that he will have to do a lot of cleaning because of the Russian shelling.

See more: Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, fires in three districts. PHOTOS

The Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv was destroyed in a night attack by the Russian Federation.
The Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv was destroyed in a night attack by the Russian Federation.
The Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv was destroyed in a night attack by the Russian Federation.

On the night of 24 May, Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 6 missiles and neutralised 245 drones.

The main focus of the enemy attack was Kyiv. In the capital, 15 people were injured, and buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.

Author: 

Kyyiv (2110) shoot out (13419) mall (4) Air attacks (467)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 