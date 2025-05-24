Blockbuster Mall shopping centre was damaged as result of Russian night attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Blockbuster Mall in the Obolon district of Kyiv was heavily damaged in Russia's night attack on Kyiv. However, some stores reopened after the massive shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

Despite the Russian attack, many stores are still open today, but some have not yet opened, such as the Sinsay clothing store. It suffered the most from the shelling.

Employees of the shopping mall told the publication that the Shahed or its fragments hit the roof of the mall. Repair crews are currently repairing the damage.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims rises to 15. PHOTOS





Ruslana, an employee of one of the shops selling marmalade, said that despite the attack, the shop was still open and that there were already customers in the morning.

At the same time, he complains that he will have to do a lot of cleaning because of the Russian shelling.

See more: Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, fires in three districts. PHOTOS







On the night of 24 May, Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 6 missiles and neutralised 245 drones.

The main focus of the enemy attack was Kyiv. In the capital, 15 people were injured, and buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.