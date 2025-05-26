Russians attack suburbs of Kharkiv and Kupiansk district: two injured, massive fire erupts after strike on industrial facility. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out a series of UAV strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv overnight on May 26 and launched an airstrike on Kupiansk district in the morning, leaving several people injured.

Between approximately 00:30 and 01:30 a.m., enemy attack drones struck a private enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the attack, multiple facilities and buildings were damaged or destroyed. A massive fire broke out.

It has been preliminarily established that the attack was carried out by at least thirteen Geran-2 UAVs.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, at around 8:45 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Myrne in Kupiansk district. Houses and outbuildings were damaged.

An 83-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are reported to have suffered an acute stress reaction.

