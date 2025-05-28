ENG
Consequences of massive UAV attack on Kharkiv region: person killed, child among injured. Fires broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A massive nighttime attack by Russian UAVs on the Kharkiv region caused large-scale fires, with civilians killed and injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, on the night of 28 May, the Russian occupiers carried out massive drone strikes on settlements in Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts. More than 10 hits were recorded in the residential sector and a civilian enterprise.

"Unfortunately, the attack killed 1 person and injured 7 others, including 1 child," the statement said.

According to the rescuers:

  • Three fires broke out, the largest of which was on the territory of a private enterprise in Vasyshcheve village: a production workshop and a warehouse with an area of 1580 sq m were on fire.
  • In the village of Bezliudivka, there were hits in an open area where dead wood caught fire over an area of 1,000 square metres.
  • In the village of Eskhar, an enemy UAV hit a residential two-storey building, causing a fire.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked villages in the Kharkiv region at night. It was reported about 8 victims, including one child.

