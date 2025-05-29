Russians strike Sloviansk with "shaheds": one person wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At night, Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk region with "shaheds".

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.

Ruscists attacked the city with 12 drones, a hit was recorded in the area of Heolohichna Street.

One person was wounded as a result of hostile shelling.

