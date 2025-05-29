"Green border" via Transnistria for $10,000: organizer of smuggling men abroad exposed in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTOS

Border guards, in cooperation with the criminal investigation department, have exposed a 33-year-old resident of Odesa region who was organizing illegal crossings for draft-age men through the "green corridor" to Transnistria.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, the perpetrator sought out clients through personal contacts and messaging apps, offering a "guaranteed" border crossing for $6,000 to $10,000, depending on the chosen route. One of his clients was a woman from Odesa who wanted to take her son out of the country. The man arranged the departure, set up a meeting, and received $10,000 in payment.

To transport them to the border, he involved a local driver who was unaware of the illegal scheme. Law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle near the border and prevented the attempted illegal crossing.

The organiser was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine". A custody with the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.

