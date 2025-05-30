ENG
Naive Donald, an interesting meeting, Medvedev’s "high-precision strikes". Fresh photo jokes from "Censor.NET"

...and then another 2 weeks

As always

Ukrainians will understand...

The expected ending

Grotesque

Everything is fine...

A logical question

That's right...

Somewhere in the Kremlin

This time it will not be there...

Help!

Negotiations in Putin's style

An interesting meeting

"Peacekeepers"

