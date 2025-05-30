Russians carried out targeted drone strike on SES unit in Nikopol: depot, administration building and vehicle damaged. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out a targeted drone strike on the premises of a State Emergency Service (SES) unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the strike damaged a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle.

"The aggressor did not stop there — ten minutes later, a second strike hit the administrative building. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured," the SES added.

Read more: Russia perceives talk of pauses in pressure as political gain - Zelenskyy







