Day in Donetsk region: one dead and five wounded, three districts of region shelled. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in one killed and one wounded.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 1 June, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded and a kindergarten building was damaged. In Rodynske, 1 person was killed and 1 more was wounded, a bakery, 3 multi-storey buildings, and 2 cars were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, 3 buildings were damaged and another building was destroyed; in Dibrova and Lozove, 1 building was damaged. In Dmytrokolino of the Oleksandrivka district, 7 non-residential buildings and 14 units of agricultural machinery were damaged. In Novodonetske, 2 people were injured, an infrastructure facility and 3 cars were damaged; in Samarske, a warehouse and a non-residential building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 private houses, a multi-storey building, and a warehouse were damaged. A person was injured in Mykolaipillia of the Druzhkivka district. A car was damaged in Illinivka.
Bakhmut district
Four private houses were damaged in Siversk.
As noted, in total, Russians fired 39 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 240 people were evacuated, including 64 children.
