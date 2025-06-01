Day in Donetsk region: one dead and five wounded, three districts of region shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in one killed and one wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 1 June, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded and a kindergarten building was damaged. In Rodynske, 1 person was killed and 1 more was wounded, a bakery, 3 multi-storey buildings, and 2 cars were damaged.

Read more: Sybiha on Russian "memorandum": We clearly see and hear Russia’s real "messages" - its missiles and drones.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 buildings were damaged and another building was destroyed; in Dibrova and Lozove, 1 building was damaged. In Dmytrokolino of the Oleksandrivka district, 7 non-residential buildings and 14 units of agricultural machinery were damaged. In Novodonetske, 2 people were injured, an infrastructure facility and 3 cars were damaged; in Samarske, a warehouse and a non-residential building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 private houses, a multi-storey building, and a warehouse were damaged. A person was injured in Mykolaipillia of the Druzhkivka district. A car was damaged in Illinivka.

See also: Russia shells Sloviansk: two wounded. VIDEO

See also Censor.NET: Russian troops occupy Yelizavetivka, make advances in Donetsk and Sumy regions. MAP

Bakhmut district

Four private houses were damaged in Siversk.



As noted, in total, Russians fired 39 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 240 people were evacuated, including 64 children.



