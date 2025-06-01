Enemy launched massive attack on Zhytomyr region with missiles and drones: about 10 objects were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 1 June 2025, at night, Zhytomyr region suffered one of the largest-scale attacks by Russians using attack drones and missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration Vitaliy Bunechko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were no casualties due to the actions of the Air Defence Forces. About 10 objects were damaged (private houses and commercial premises, a civilian enterprise).

Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one dead and five wounded, three districts of region shelled. PHOTOS

According to the State Emergency Service, this morning a fire broke out at an enterprise in Zhytomyr district as a result of hostile shelling.

80 sq m of the building's roof was on fire. The fire was extinguished within half an hour on the specified area.

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service inspected the territory for explosive devices.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.





