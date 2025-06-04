Kyiv entrepreneur embezzled 28 million hryvnias allocated for drones for state, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

The director of a private company in Kyiv who promised to supply drones from abroad for UAH 28 million was served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, he was suspected of fraud on a particularly large scale, under martial law, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.





It was established that in 2024, the suspect promised to organise the supply of drones from abroad for a Ukrainian company, which in turn received an order for UAVs from a state institution. In total, the entrepreneur received UAH 28 million.

However, the customers never received any drones. The suspect converted part of the money into US dollars and transferred it to the account of a legal entity resident in the Republic of Slovakia, and withdrew the rest through the accounts of companies with signs of "fictitiousness".

Other persons involved in the fraudulent acquisition of money are being identified.