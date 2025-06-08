ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
In morning, Russians dropped five KABs on Derhachi district: man was killed and his son was hospitalised. PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 June, Russian aircraft carried out massive strikes on the territory of the Derhachi district in the Kharkiv region: one person was killed and one wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachi CMA, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"At 4:10 a.m., the occupiers dropped 5 bombs - 1 on Kozacha Lopan and 4 more on Slatyn. All hits were on the territory of private buildings," the statement said.

  • In Kozacha Lopan, a 70-year-old local resident died as a result of a direct hit by a KAB on his house, and his 47-year-old son was seriously injured and hospitalised.
  • In Slatyne, at least 10 houses and a power line were damaged. Half of the village is currently without power. Power engineers, other relevant services, the starosta, and representatives of the town council are working to eliminate the consequences.

Russians drop five bombs on Derhachi community in Kharkiv region, one dead
