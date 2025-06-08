Firefighters extinguished large fire in Mykolaiv region, which was caused by drone attack, according to State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Firefighters in the Mykolaiv region extinguished a large-scale fire caused by combined Russian shelling in the territory of Kostiantynivka community.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
In the morning, Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in the Kostiantynivka community.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password