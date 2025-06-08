ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10710 visitors online
News Photo
1 027 1

Firefighters extinguished large fire in Mykolaiv region, which was caused by drone attack, according to State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Firefighters in the Mykolaiv region extinguished a large-scale fire caused by combined Russian shelling in the territory of Kostiantynivka community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Fire in the Kostyantynivka community
Fire in the Kostyantynivka community
Fire in the Kostyantynivka community
Fire in the Kostyantynivka community
Fire in the Kostyantynivka community

Read more: Russian Federation strikes Mykolaiv with "Kinzhal". No casualties (updated)

In the morning, Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in the Kostiantynivka community.

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (499) fire (693) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (805)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 