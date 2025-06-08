Firefighters extinguished large fire in Mykolaiv region, which was caused by drone attack, according to State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Firefighters in the Mykolaiv region extinguished a large-scale fire caused by combined Russian shelling in the territory of Kostiantynivka community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.











Read more: Russian Federation strikes Mykolaiv with "Kinzhal". No casualties (updated)

In the morning, Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in the Kostiantynivka community.